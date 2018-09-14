SMD program helps child with cerebral palsy walk to his mother, give her a hug

One of the Society for Manitobans with Disabilities 2017/2018 Ambassadors, Caleb McKague, is on the move with help from SMD’s Assistive Technologies Program.

When Caleb was born, he suffered a brain injury and severe seizures. He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, affecting all four limbs.

Caleb’s mother, Cindy McKague, is grateful for everything SMD has done for them.

“SMD has been in our lives since Caleb was eight months old,” she said.

“He could not tolerate going to the hospital for therapies, so our case worker introduced us to their outreach program. We had physiotherapy, occupational therapy come to our house monthly to do their therapies and provide us with some guidance for exercises that would help.”

SMD’s Assistive Technology helped provide Caleb with a device called The Buddy Roamer. The metal-framed device supports Caleb’s weight and allows him to push himself forward on its wheels.

The device creates a freedom for Caleb and allows him to move and connect with his friends and family, said McKague.

“He walked in for a hug. My child before that was never able to walk up to me and show me that type of physical affection because he physically couldn’t and this piece of equipment does that for him.”

