Adaptive bike for special needs child stolen from Maple Ridge elementary school

A unique bike that belongs to a special needs child, offering him much-needed mobility, was recently stolen.

Brayden Grozdanich was born with cerebral palsy and had to regularly endure painful physiotherapy to stretch his muscles.

Grozdanich has serious mobility issues and had long wanted an adaptive bike that would allow him to play with his friends.

Last month he got his wish, when the Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre gave him just such a bike, valued at $5,000.

He had only one day to ride the three-wheeled bike because he had to undergo another surgery the following day. While he was recuperating, his elementary school stored it for him in a locked container.

Last week, between Friday afternoon and Monday morning, police said, someone used bolt cutters to cut the lock and stole Grozdanich’s bike.

Grozdanich is devastated, but hopeful that the bike might be found or that the person who stole it might find it in his or her heart to return it.

But since that is unlikely, those who know and love Grozdanich are hoping enough donations can be collected to replace it.

Anyone with information about the bike is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The community has rallied around Grozdanich in the past. In 2014, a friend helped him raise more than $50,000 to pay for a medical procedure.