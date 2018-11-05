Most dangerous intersections in the Okanagan

The most dangerous intersection in the Okanagan is Harvey Avenue and Spall Road, according to the latest ICBC data.

Between 2013 to 2017, 551 crashes happened at the intersection.

READ MORE: ICBC says repeat road test failures creating 58-day backlog

The top 10 most dangerous intersections in the Southern Interior are all in Kelowna. Over a five-year period, they saw 3,802 collisions combined.

Most dangerous intersections by city and the number of crashes between 2013-2017:

Kelowna

1. Harvey Avenue and Spall Road: 551

2. Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive: 521

3. Benvoulin Road/Dilworth Drive and Springfield Road: 425

4. Banks Road and Highway 97 North: 383

5. Cooper Road and Harvey Avenue: 372

Vernon

1. 25 Avenue and 32 Street: 179

2. 32 Street and 43 Avenue: 172

3. 27 Street and 48 Avenue: 158

4. Highway 97 and Stickle Road: 94

5. 27 Street and 43 Avenue: 77

Lake Country

1. Beaver Lake Road/Glenmore Road and Highway 97: 129

2. Highway 97 and Oceola Road and Pelmewash Parkway: 121

3. Highway 97 and Main Street and Pollard Road: 55

4. Commonwealth Road and Highway 97: 40

5. Berry Road and Highway 97: 39

Penticton

1. Channel Parkway and Fairview Road/Green Mountain Road: 98

2. Main Street: 67

3. Duncan Avenue and Main Street: 54

4. Main Street and Warren Avenue: 49

5. Industrial Avenue and Main Street: 47

READ MORE: New concerns about ICBC fee for lending vehicles