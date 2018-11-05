Police seek ‘person of interest’ in Kelowna vehicle fire investigation

Kelowna RCMP are asking for help in identifying a man seen walking away from a vehicle fire over the weekend.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a vehicle fire in the 400-block of Yates Road.

Firefighters were battling a blaze that had fully engulfed the interior of a silver Dodge Journey SUV.

Police found the owner of the vehicle, who was unaware of anything inside that might have sparked the blaze.

“According to a witness in the area at the time, an unidentified suspicious male was observed walking away from the fire scene following the sound of a small explosion,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

“Police have obtained an image of the unknown male, and although the photograph is of low quality, investigators are hopeful that someone who knows this man may recognize his clothing or even his stature.”

Police have seized the scorched vehicle, and it will be examined by forensic specialists.

The man is described as approximately six feet tall with brown hair. He was wearing a yellow plaid jacket and dark-coloured pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477