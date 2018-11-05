Coldest air the Okanagan has seen in 7 months rolls in this week

Pockets of rain and high elevation snow started off the first full week of November in the Okanagan.

Mostly cloudy skies throughout Monday with a few disturbances ripping through bring in a chance of some thunderstorms during the afternoon as temperatures climb into double digits.

Two degrees is where thermometers will dip to Monday night as partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue with a chance of showers overnight.

A weak upper-level low pressure system swinging through will kick up a chance of showers on Tuesday as mostly cloudy skies linger with a daytime high around 8 degrees.

Freezing levels will start out the day around 900 metres before rising up to 1200 to 1300 metres in the afternoon.

Skies clear into early Wednesday with mostly sunny skies sticking around during the day, with an afternoon high around 6 degrees.

The negative effects of the clear skies will be felt Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The lack of insulating clouds will allow temperatures to plunge down to around -4 degrees, their lowest level seen since mid-March.

Thursday should remain mostly sunny for the majority of the day before some clouds creep back in later on with an afternoon high in mid-single digits.

The next wave of rain is likely for Friday as clouds charge back in with temperatures once again making it up to around 6 degrees.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are slated to return for the weekend with a slight chance of showers and daytime highs making it back into mid-single digits both Saturday and Sunday.

