Canada
May 7, 2018 12:44 pm

Boil water notice for Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Officials have issued a boil water notice for the Ellison area in the Central Okanagan.

Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images
A A

Residents within the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Ellison area are now under a boil water notice.

The notice includes properties serviced by the Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District east of Old Vernon Road, including all areas north of Anderson Road. It also includes Country Rhodes and Country View Estates Stratas.

READ MORE: Officials warn about contaminated water during flooding

The Interior Health Authority says water for drinking, washing food, making ice or brushing teeth should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container.

Customers could also use water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

Viruses, bacteria and parasites can attach themselves to suspended particles in the water as turbidity rises. These particles interfere with disinfection, limiting chlorine’s effectiveness.

Report an error
Boil Water
boil water notice
Country Rhodes
Country View Estates Stratas
Ellison
Ellison area
Interior Health Authority
Old Vernon Road
regional district of central okanagan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News