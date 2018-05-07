Boil water notice for Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District

Residents within the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Ellison area are now under a boil water notice.

The notice includes properties serviced by the Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District east of Old Vernon Road, including all areas north of Anderson Road. It also includes Country Rhodes and Country View Estates Stratas.

The Interior Health Authority says water for drinking, washing food, making ice or brushing teeth should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container.

Customers could also use water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

Viruses, bacteria and parasites can attach themselves to suspended particles in the water as turbidity rises. These particles interfere with disinfection, limiting chlorine’s effectiveness.