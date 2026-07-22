911 outage impacting some emergency services in Manitoba

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Some Manitobans may find they are unable to call emergency services on Wednesday.

Manitoba RCMP has been made aware of an issue affecting 911 calls and is in contact with the service provider, a spokesperson told Global News in an email statement.

The disruption is impacting the entire province, excluding the City of Winnipeg, an emergency alert said.

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The Brandon Police Service said the disruption is not related to the Brandon Public Safety Communication Centre and that the telecommunications service provider is “actively working to resolve the issue”.

Bell MTS told Global News it is continuing to investigate a cut to a third party fibre.

“A backup system is now allowing the majority of wireless customers to be rerouted to 9-1-1, while landline customers should use a wireless device or call their local police/fire/ambulance department’s direct 10-digit phone number or go directly to the nearest fire station, police station, or hospital emergency room,” a Bell spokesperson said in an email statement.

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RCMP can be reached at its 24/7 emergency line at 1-800-770-5022.

Shared Health is asking people to call the Manitoba Transportation Coordination Centre at 204-625-2111.