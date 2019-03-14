Boil water notice issued for West Kelowna Estates

A boil water notice has been issued for West Kelowna Estates.

The City of West Kelowna issued the notice on Thursday just before noon. The city said a mechanical failure at a pressure reducing station has caused increased turbidity, leading to the boil water notice.

The city says all West Kelowna Estates water system users should boil water before using it for drinking, making ice, cooking, washing food or brushing teeth. Residents should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute or use an alternate, safe source of water.

To view a map of water service areas and advisories, click here.

The city says repairs are underway and the system will be flushed, disinfected and tested.

The city added that free water is available at the bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. A tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station. Users must bring their own containers and hoses if needed and ensure they are clean and suitable for potable water.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for e-notification on the city’s website to receive an automatic email advising when the notice is lifted.