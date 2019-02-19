Boil water advisory in effect for several Longueuil streets

The City of Longueuil has issued a boil water advisory for the Fatima area after laboratory tests showed E.coli bacteria in a water sample.

The notice is limited to Lalande Street, Kirouac Street, Jean-Paul-Vincent Boulevard, Claude Street, Lafrance Street (Highway 20) and Marie-Victorin Street (Highway 132) in Vieux-Longueuil.

Longueuil issued the advisory on Tuesday evening. Residents in the affected area are asked to boil tap water for at least one minute before consumption.

Tap water can still be used to wash dishes, do laundry and bathe.

The city says the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

