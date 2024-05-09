Planned track repairs to disrupt service at 2 LRT stations in Edmonton next week

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton says planned repairs to the LRT tracks at the University and Government Centre LRT stations will temporarily disrupt service.

The city said both stations will be closed from beginning of service on May 18 to the end of service on May 20.

During that time, the city said replacement buses will be running every seven to eight minutes at any bus stops marked with blue signs indicating “LRT Replacement.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Capital line trains will run between Health Sciences / Jubilee and Century Park on the south line and between Clareview and Corona on the north line.

Metro Line trains will run between NAIT / Blatchford Market and Corona. Valley Line Southeast LRT service will not be affected.

“Regular LRT maintenance and renewal projects are an important part of providing a more reliable and efficient transit service,” the city said.

Story continues below advertisement