Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 Edmonton LRT stations to close for 3 consecutive weekends due to line maintenance

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 12:55 pm
1 min read
Edmonton LRT on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton LRT on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Charles Taylor/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two LRT stations on the north end of the Capital Line will be closed for three consecutive weekends as crews work on the train line.

Scheduled maintenance on the northern section of the Capital Line will force the closure of the Clareview and Belvedere LRT stations on March 23, March 29-30 and April 6-7.

“Regular LRT maintenance and renewal projects are an important part of providing a more reliable and efficient service,” the City of Edmonton said in a news release Tuesday morning.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

LRT replacement bus service will be available for riders to use between the two stations.

Click to play video: 'Valley Line LRT ridership numbers lower than other transit in Edmonton'
Valley Line LRT ridership numbers lower than other transit in Edmonton
Trending Now

There will be marked blue signs that say “LRT Replacement” for transit riders to use. Buses will run every seven to eight minutes, according to the City of Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Capital Line trains will run on their normal weekend schedule between the Coliseum and Century Park stations.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices