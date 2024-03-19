2 Edmonton LRT stations to close for 3 consecutive weekends due to line maintenance

Send this page to someone via email

Two LRT stations on the north end of the Capital Line will be closed for three consecutive weekends as crews work on the train line.

Scheduled maintenance on the northern section of the Capital Line will force the closure of the Clareview and Belvedere LRT stations on March 23, March 29-30 and April 6-7.

“Regular LRT maintenance and renewal projects are an important part of providing a more reliable and efficient service,” the City of Edmonton said in a news release Tuesday morning.

LRT replacement bus service will be available for riders to use between the two stations.

There will be marked blue signs that say “LRT Replacement” for transit riders to use. Buses will run every seven to eight minutes, according to the City of Edmonton.

Capital Line trains will run on their normal weekend schedule between the Coliseum and Century Park stations.