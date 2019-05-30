Kelowna lifts boil water notice near Lake Country

The City of Kelowna has joined the District of Lake Country in rescinding a boil water notice after a water main break.

One week ago, on Thursday, May 23, work crews struck a water main in the area of Glenmore Road and Okanagan Centre Road West in Lake Country.

Thousands of litres of water poured from the break, resulting in localized flooding and damage.

Numerous homes were impacted by the flooding.

Also, a boil water notice was issued that day by both Lake Country and Kelowna.

On Wednesday, Lake Country lifted its boil water notice, with Kelowna following suit on Thursday morning. The Kelowna boil water notice affected only residents along the city’s northern boundary.

“In consultation with Interior Health, drinking water from the affected water source has been monitored, tested and is consistenty showing good results,” the city said in a press release.

“All businesses and public facilities affected by the notice can now remove boil water notice notifications posted at all tap and sink locations.”

On Wednesday, when it rescinded its boil water notice, the District of Lake Country said “all bacterial testing results and disinfection (chlorine) levels are satisfactory in this distribution system and the water is now returned to a ‘good’ rating.”