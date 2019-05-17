Tofino lifts boil water advisory after samples find no contamination

The drinking water in Tofino is safe once again after the district lifted its boil water advisory Friday.

The district issued the advisory Monday after a failure in its chlorination system was discovered on Sunday.

Water samples were taken and tested Tuesday and Wednesday to check for coliform, the district said in a statement.

One positive sample found Tuesday forced the advisory to stay in place for an extra 24 hours as more samples were taken.

“Results from the water samples taken on Thursday were found to have no indication of contamination,” the district said.

The chlorination system failure was linked to the district’s switch from chlorine gas to liquid chlorine for its water treatment facilities, officials explained this week.

One of the gas tanks stopped feeding into the water system, prompting the failure.

“The switch to liquid chlorine is meant to ensure safer, more reliable treatment of the District’s water supply with upgraded failsafe procedures,” the district said Thursday.

The district is advising that people follow Island Health’s recommendations for precautionary measures now that the advisory has been lifted.

Those include flushing all home water fixtures and public drinking fountains for one minute before using the water.

Residents can also drain, flush and refill their refrigerator ice-making machines and hot water tanks, and run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Anyone who experiences any symptoms linked to water contamination — including diarrhea, nausea or cramps — is urged to seek medical attention.

More information can be found on the district’s website and through Island Health.