Water main break in Lake Country causes flooding, damage

A water main break in Lake Country on Thursday morning has resulted in localized residential flooding and damage plus a district-wide boil water notice.

The break occurred in the area of Glenmore Road and Okanagan Centre Road West, with water flowing down Mountainview Road, Jolinda Court and Janet Court.

Numerous homes have been impacted by the flooding.

Video recorded by a witness shows water pouring down one road and onto another.

The boil water notice was issued by the District of Lake Country and affects residents who use Okanagan Lake as their water source. The district expects the boil water notice to remain in effect until next week, but added it is “endeavoring to rectify this situation as quickly as possible.”

The district says all customers in the affected area should drink boiled water or a safe alternative.

It added that water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should also be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container.