Canada
April 25, 2019 9:08 am
Updated: April 25, 2019 9:31 am

Kitchener residents left without water by water main break

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Cameron Street was flooded on Thursday morning.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News
If you live in Kitchener and are angry over why you could not get a shower in before work, you can blame construction.

A broken water main left most Kitchener residents without water or with low water pressure on Thursday morning, according to the city.

It says that a water main on King Street between Madison Avenue and Cameron Street was hit during road construction.

Just across from Cameron Heights High School, the road was flooded and traffic was being diverted causing issues to the morning commute.

Waterloo Region District School Board says schools will remain open as “city staff has let our facilities department know they should have everything fixed soon.”

