Kitchener residents left without water by water main break

If you live in Kitchener and are angry over why you could not get a shower in before work, you can blame construction.

A broken water main left most Kitchener residents without water or with low water pressure on Thursday morning, according to the city.

It says that a water main on King Street between Madison Avenue and Cameron Street was hit during road construction.

WATER DISRUPTION UPDATE: A watermain on King Street in between Madison and Cameron has been hit during road construction. We ask that you please avoid this area while staff are working to isolate this section of watermain. — City of Kitchener (@CityKitchener) April 25, 2019

Just across from Cameron Heights High School, the road was flooded and traffic was being diverted causing issues to the morning commute.

Waterloo Region District School Board says schools will remain open as “city staff has let our facilities department know they should have everything fixed soon.”

Barricades set up in these areas due to severe flooding in Kitchener: King St. /Cameron St.

King St. / Madison Ave.

Charles St. / Stirling Ave.

Charles St. / Cedar St. Please avoid areas. pic.twitter.com/kqnYo9KEwr — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 25, 2019