Water main breaks in Ancaster forces significant road closures

Two significant water main breaks in Ancaster are causing traffic problems and a lot of work for city crews.

The first break is on Garner Road at Raymond Road. Garner Road is expected to be open by 7 a.m. Friday.

The second break is on Wilson Street East, just south of Sulphur Springs Road.

Due to the location of the break and the number of homes and businesses in that area, city crews will work on that break overnight.

There are lane restrictions on Wilson East between Academy Street and the Hamilton Library branch in Ancaster Village.

That road is also expected to be open by 7 a.m. Friday.

Until then, the City of Hamilton is asking residents and motorists to avoid those areas if possible.