Water quality advisory for some West Kelowna customers

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has issued water quality advisories for the West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside Water Systems due to increased turbidity in the Okanagan Lake intakes.

It’s advised that children, the elderly, and anyone with a compromised immune system should use boiled water or a safe alternative.

Free water is available at the bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

Users must bring their own containers.