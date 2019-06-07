Spring in B.C. was much warmer and drier than normal: Environment Canada

It’s official: Spring was warmer and much drier than normal for many B.C. communities.
This week, Environment Canada confirmed preliminary statistics sent to Global News last week that showed warmer temperatures and massive drops in precipitation levels across most communities in the province.
In Vancouver, for example, the average temperature for March, April and May was 9.8 C, up 0.1 C from the city’s normal temperature of 9.7 C.
While that was a small temperature increase, Vancouver received just 65 per cent of its normal rainfall: Only 172.9 millimetres of precipitation fell compared to the historical average of 267.4 mm.
On Vancouver Island, Nanaimo was nearly a full degree warmer this spring while receiving just 57 per cent of its normal rainfall.
In the Okanagan, Vernon was 0.4 C warmer while Kelowna was a full degree hotter. Penticton, meanwhile, was actually cooler, with its average temperature falling nearly half a degree.
Regarding precipitation levels, all three Interior cities followed the provincial trend of less rainfall (Vernon, 47 per cent of normal; Penticton, 64 per cent of normal; Kelowna, 50 per cent of normal).
Below are the average temperatures for several B.C. cities, followed by their precipitation measurements.
Average temperatures for spring 2019 for March, April, May
(compared to normal monthly temperature)
Average rainfall for spring 2019 for March, April, May
(compared to normal monthly rainfall)
