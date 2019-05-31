It’s been a warmer-than-normal spring in B.C., Environment Canada statistics show

If you think it’s been a hotter-than-normal spring on the Left Coast, you’re right.

According to Environment Canada, the average mean temperature this spring was up substantially for many British Columbia communities.

The temperature anomalies between March, April and May ranged from a low of -0.7 C to a high of 2.2 C, though more than half of the listed communities were on the plus side of the thermometer.

For the month of May, all but one of the reporting stations showed noticeable increases in their mean temperature average.

The warmest anomaly belonged to Fort Nelson, which saw its mean average rise to 3.9 C from 1.7 C, a spike of 2.2 degrees. The coldest anomaly was Prince George, which fell to 4.3 C from 5 C, a drop of 0.7 degrees.

Environment Canada’s climatological statistics for normal mean temperatures are averaged between 1981 and 2010.

For the three-month average of March, April and May, the communities that posted warmer-than-normal averages were:

Victoria: 9.9 C (up 0.6 degrees from 9.3 C)

Nanaimo: 10.1 C (up 0.7 degrees from 9.2 C)

Comox: 10.5 C (up 1.5 degrees from 9.1 C)

Abbotsford: 10.9 C (up 0.9 degrees from 10 C)

Kelowna: 9.3 (up 0.8 degrees from 8.5 C)

Terrace: 7.8 C (up 1.3 degrees from 6.4 C)

Cities that posted normal or near-normal temperatures during that three-month span were:

Vancouver: 9.8 C (up 0.1 degrees from 9.7 C)

Vernon: 8.8 C (up 0.2 degrees from 8.6 C)

Williams Lake: 5.2 C (up 0.3 degrees from 4.9 C)

Smithers: 5.1 C (up 0.3 degrees from 4.8 C)

Fort St. John: 3.5 C (up 0.4 degrees from 3.0 C)

Cites that posted below-normal temperatures during that three-month span were:

Cranbrook: 6.2 C (down 0.4 degrees from 6.6 C)

Penticton: 8.8 C (down 0.6 degrees from 9.3 C)

Kamloops: 9.4 C (down 0.5 degrees from 9.9)

Quesnel: 5.7 C (down 0.5 degrees from 6.2 C)

Prince George: 4.3 C (down 0.7 degrees from 5.0 C)

While the three-month span showed positives, neutrals and negatives, all but one location was in the warmer category for the month of May.

Below are the cities that showed spikes in their mean temperature average for May.

Victoria: 13.5 C (up 1.4 from 12.1 C)

Nanaimo: 14.8 C (up 2.3 C from 12.5 C)

Comox: 14.9 C (up 2.5 from 12.4 C)

Vancouver: 14.0 C (up 1.2 from 12.8 C)

Abbotsford: 14.8 C (up 1.8 C from 13 C)

Penticton: 15.3 C (up 1.4 C from 13.9 C)

Kelowna: 15.7 C (up 2.9 C from 12.8 C)

Vernon: 15.5 C (up 2.4 C from 13.1 C)

Cranbrook: 12 C (up 0.7 C from 11.3 C)

Quesnel: 12.6 C (up 1.5 C from 11.1 C)

Williams Lake: 12 C (up 2.4 C from 9.4 C)

Prince George: 11.2 C (up 1.1 C from 10.1 C)

Kamloops: 16.3 C (up 1.7 C from 14.6 C)

Terrace: 13.7 C (up 3.1 C from 10.6 C)

Smithers: 12.1 C (up 2.7 C from 10.6 C)

Fort Nelson 11 C (up 1.3 C from 9.7 C)

The only community that was near normal during the month of May was Fort St. John, whose mean temperature was 9.9 C, up 0.1 degrees from 9.8 C.

The preliminary data was dated to May 28 with confirmation expected to take place in early June.

