Edmonton declares fire ban amid hot, dry weather conditions

A fire ban was declared in Edmonton on Friday morning amid hot and dry weather conditions in the city.

The ban means open burning, fireworks, backyard fire pits, cooking stoves and barbecues that use fuels such as wood and briquettes are not allowed. Propane and gas barbecues can still be used during the ban.

The fire ban comes after a fire restriction was issued for the city on Monday.

The decision to implement a fire ban was based on the fire weather index, the City of Edmonton said in a media release Friday, which takes into account temperature, wind conditions, humidity and precipitation levels.

While the ban is in place, the city is encouraging compliance over enforcement. However, anyone who does not comply with the fire ban could be fined. The fine could include the costs of emergency services, the city warned.

The fire ban will remain in place until further notice.

Conditions remained hot and dry across much of the province, with more than 10,000 people out of their homes due to a number of wildfires in northern Alberta.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, there were 29 wildfires in Alberta, nine of which were listed as out of control.

Fire bans were also in place for many regions across the province, including Red Deer and nearly all of northern Alberta. For the latest information on the Edmonton fire ban, visit the city’s website. Information on fire bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.

