Smoke from the Alberta wildfires drifts across Canada — here’s what it looks like from space

Satellite pictures show how Alberta’s wildfires stretch across the country as the fires continue to burn, threatening the homes of thousands of people.

At least 10,000 people have been evacuated from regions across Northern Alberta as the blazes continue to burn. Across the province, there were 28 active fires and nine were considered out of control.

There are three major fires threatening communities, including the far northwestern Chuckegg Creek wildfire near High Level, the Battle Complex wildfire further south near Manning in the Peace River region, and the Mcmillan Complex wildfire affecting several communities north of Slave Lake.

Over May long weekend, the High Level fire grew in size, and all three were clearly visible from space — and remained contained to their own regions.

As the week continued, the smoke spread across the country, drifting across Saskatchewan, Manitoba and into parts of western Ontario.

Global News’ Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell explained that while the brighter white is clouds, the darker grey haze comes from the wildfires and can be seen extending around the country.

NASA Worldview of Central Canada on May 30, 2019.

In Edmonton and Calgary, the sky remains hazy as of Friday afternoon. Residents in Winnipeg, Manitoba said they could smell smoke as of Thursday.

According to FireSmoke Canada, northern U.S. cities such as Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit and Kansas City are also obscured by smoke.

Dramatic aerial footage, meanwhile, shows smoke billowing up over a long range in Alberta.

The smoke can cause health problems when inhaled, affecting your lungs, your heart and possibly even your mental health.

With wildfire season raging, those affected by smoke can take several steps to protect themselves.

Options include regularly checking air quality reports, exercising indoors, and keeping the air in homes clean by running an air conditioner — so long as you close the fresh-air intake and clean the filter to keep smoke from penetrating where you live, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

