Haze in southern Manitoba coming from Alberta, Saskatchewan wildfires

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the haze in the air presents a moderate risk to southern Manitoba.
Winnipeg will see a low air quality risk for Wednesday, while Brandon and area will see a moderate risk.
Fires burning in Alberta and Saskatchewan are contributing to the haze. Most of Alberta and Saskatchewan are currently at a high to extreme risk of fire due to drought.
The haze is likely to stick around for a few days.
The forecasted highs for Winnipeg and Brandon is 28 C for Wednesday, with a UV index of 7 or high.
