Haze in southern Manitoba coming from Alberta, Saskatchewan wildfires

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the haze in the air presents a moderate risk to southern Manitoba.

Winnipeg will see a low air quality risk for Wednesday, while Brandon and area will see a moderate risk.

Fires burning in Alberta and Saskatchewan are contributing to the haze. Most of Alberta and Saskatchewan are currently at a high to extreme risk of fire due to drought.

The haze is likely to stick around for a few days.

The forecasted highs for Winnipeg and Brandon is 28 C for Wednesday, with a UV index of 7 or high.

Here's Global News Morning Weather Specialist @KahlaShea with details on this hot and hazy forecast pic.twitter.com/mvmsblGbty — Global Winnipeg (@globalwinnipeg) May 29, 2019