May 29, 2019 8:36 am

Haze in southern Manitoba coming from Alberta, Saskatchewan wildfires

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg under a haze on May 29, 2019.

Global News
Environment and Climate Change Canada says the haze in the air presents a moderate risk to southern Manitoba.

Winnipeg will see a low air quality risk for Wednesday, while Brandon and area will see a moderate risk.

Fires burning in Alberta and Saskatchewan are contributing to the haze. Most of Alberta and Saskatchewan are currently at a high to extreme risk of fire due to drought.

The haze is likely to stick around for a few days.

The fire risk for Canada on May 29, 2019.

Natural Resources Canada

The forecasted highs for Winnipeg and Brandon is 28 C for Wednesday, with a UV index of 7 or high.

