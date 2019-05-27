Edmonton fire restriction means no open burning, fireworks

A fire restriction has been put in place in Edmonton amid hot, dry weather conditions.

The restriction, put in place on Monday, means open burning and fireworks are not allowed. Open burning includes any controlled burns that are​ subject to conditions set in an open burning ​fire ​permit.

The restriction comes as the city’s fire weather index sits at the extreme level, the City of Edmonton said in a media release Monday.

Residents can still use their backyard fire pits during the fire restriction, as long as they meet all the requirements of the city’s fire pit bylaw. Recreation cook stoves in parks are also still allowed, as long as they’re used with caution.

The city said it is asking residents to comply with the restriction, rather than having to resort to enforcement. However, anyone who does not follow the restriction may be fined. The fine could also include the costs for emergency services, the city warned.

If weather conditions change, the city said a full fire ban could be put in place. A ban would mean no use of backyard fire pits, cooking stoves and barbecues that use wood and briquettes.

The restriction in Edmonton comes amid extremely dry conditions across the province. As of 10 a.m. Monday, there were 24 wildfires burning across Alberta, six of which were listed as out of control.

About 5,000 people have been out of their homes for a week due to an out-of-control wildfire that’s grown to 107,000 hectares in size south of High Level.

The majority of northern Alberta remained under a fire ban on Monday. For a complete list of fire bans, restrictions and advisories in the province, visit Alberta Wildfire’s website.

The restriction in Edmonton will be in place until further notice. For more information on the restriction, visit the City of Edmonton’s website.

