Okanagan weather: 30 degree heat continues into June

The 30-degree heat streak that has hit the Okanagan for the final days of May will continue into the beginning of June.

Mostly sunny skies with some haze from wildfire smoke lingered in the valley on Thursday morning, as temperatures dipped to 10 degrees before warming into the mid-20s by midday.

Daytime heating brings the risk of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon, particularly along the ridgetops, as a breezy northerly wind kicks in and temperatures make their way toward the 30s.

Sunshine will return Friday morning, with the mercury starting out in the mid-teens before climbing back into the 30s for the final day of May, along with a slight chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm.

Blue skies get back into full swing as moisture dwindles to kickoff June on Saturday, as daytime highs continue to surge into the low 30s all weekend long with dry conditions and a very high fire danger rating.

Be sure to be extra vigilant if you’re having a campfire or disposing of cigarette butt, as fires can spark up and spread very quickly in these tinder-dry conditions.

A few clouds could filter in late Sunday, as a cold front approaches with partly-to-mostly sunny skies sliding in for the first week of June as daytime highs dip back into the mid-20s.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.