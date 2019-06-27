Search suspended for New Brunswick man missing in B.C.

The search for a man from Sackville, N.B., who went missing in B.C., during a canoe trip earlier this month has been suspended by the RCMP.

Thomas Hines, 26, of Sackville, N.B., was last seen on June 17.

Police say his canoe was found the next day on Waugh Lake in Egmont, B.C., about 125 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

He was then reported missing.

The RCMP say search and rescue crews have searched the lake and shoreline extensively. They have used sonar to assist them while searching the lake but were not able to find anything.

“At this time, the search has been suspended and we are unsure of when it will be resumed,” said Const. Karen Whitby.

The Mounties say they have been in daily contact with Hines’ family.

According to his Facebook page, Hines lives in West Vancouver, went to Tantramar Regional High School and studied at Dalhousie University in Halifax.