Water search underway for New Brunswick man missing in B.C. 

A water search is underway in British Columbia for a 26-year-old New Brunswick man who failed to return from a canoe trip.

Thomas Hines of Sackville, N.B., was last seen on June 17. Police say his canoe was found on the lake the next day and he was reported missing.

According to Sunshine Coast RCMP, Hines’ empty canoe was found on Waugh Lake in Egmont, B.C., about 125 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

The RCMP say search and rescue crews have searched the lake and shoreline extensively, with no success.

They currently don’t know whether Hines is in the lake or on land.

The search for Hines was suspended over the weekend, but crews resumed it this week using specialized equipment.

According to his Facebook page, Hines lives in West Vancouver, went to Tantramar Regional High School and studied at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Anyone who may have had recent interactions with Hines is asked to contact the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266.