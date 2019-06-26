Crime
Peterborough man accused of assault involving glass bong: police

Peterborough police have charged a 19-year-old man following a report of assault early Wednesday.

A Peterborough man is facing assault charges following a family dispute early on Wednesday.

Peterborough police say officers were dispatched to a residence around 12:15 a.m. for a report that a man had assaulted and struck another man with a glass bong during a dispute.

The victim was transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A 19-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later on Wednesday.

Police did not release the name of the accused.

