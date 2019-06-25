Peterborough police seek suspect in reported gas station robbery

Peterborough police are searching for a suspect after a gas station was allegedly robbed on Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., a man entered a gas station on Clonsilla Avenue, walked up to the counter and reportedly demanded money from an employee.

READ MORE: 3 men face drug, weapons charges following high-risk takedown at Peterborough mall parking lot

The employee handed over some cash and the suspect fled on foot, according to police. He was last seen heading northbound on Goodfellow Road.

The incident was reported to police and officers attended the scene.

The suspect is described as Caucasian with short, dark hair and stubble facial hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and grey track pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online.

WATCH: 22 men arrested in numerous cellphone store robberies in the GTA, 9 cases remain unsolved