3 men face drug, weapons charges following high-risk takedown at Peterborough mall parking lot

A Peterborough man and two GTA residents face drug and weapons charges following a high-risk takedown at a mall in Peterborough on Friday.

As part of an ongoing investigation, at around 3:20 p.m. Peterborough Police Service and its emergency response team and investigative services unit attempted to make an arrest of two individuals in the parking lot at Lansdowne Place Mall.

Police say the vehicle allegedly fled and collided with another vehicle being driven by an on-duty police officer. The officer and one of the suspects sustained minor injuries, police said.

A short time later, police arrested a third individual at another location as part of their investigation.

Police say the arrests led to the seizure of a handgun, magazines, a quantity of cocaine, drug packaging, drug paraphernalia and cash from a vehicle.

OPP also executed a search warrant at a Douro-Dummer residence on behalf of Peterborough police.

Kenneth Leonard Howse, 44, of 47-152 Lansdowne St. E. in Peterborough, is charged with:

Two counts of trafficking in firearms.

Possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking.

Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

Transfer of a prohibited or restricted firearm without authority.

Jaidan Khail Jeffrey, 22, of Peacock Cres., Ajax, is charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm obtained by crime.

Occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine).

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Joshua Raheem DaCosta, 23, of Lee Centre Drive, Scarborough, is charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine).

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm obtained by crime.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

All three were held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday. Howse and DaCosta were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear again in court later Monday. Jeffrey was released from custody and is scheduled to appear again in court on July 17.

