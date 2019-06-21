Peterborough police initiate high-risk takedown near Lansdowne Place mall
Three people were arrested following a high-risk takedown near Lansdowne Place mall in Peterborough on Friday afternoon.
Peterborough Police Service officers and members of its emergency response team and drug enforcement unit officers made an arrest at the mall around 3 p.m.
Peterborough This Week reports one man was taken to hospital by paramedics for allegedly being injured during an arrest.
Police officers tell Global News there was an attempted take down at the rear end of the mall, when the suspect quickly drove away. Police say the suspect took a sharp turn, crashing into a tree, and into an undercover police cruiser in front of The Keg.
Police on scene said three people were taken into custody but no other details have been released.
Officers told Global News Peterborough there is no threat to the public.
More to come.
