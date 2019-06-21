Peterborough police initiate high-risk takedown near Lansdowne Place mall

Three people were arrested following a high-risk takedown near Lansdowne Place mall in Peterborough on Friday afternoon. READ MORE: Port Hope officer thrown from vehicle during pursuit of suspect in alleged stabbing: police Peterborough Police Service officers and members of its emergency response team and drug enforcement unit officers made an arrest at the mall around 3 p.m. Peterborough This Week reports one man was taken to hospital by paramedics for allegedly being injured during an arrest.

Now at Lansdowne Place. I’m hearing the mall is on Lockdown. Police are searching this beat up vehicle. @LansdownePlace @CHEXNewswatch More to come. pic.twitter.com/IeWgxCXrd3 — Niki Anastasakis (@Nikiananews) June 21, 2019

Police officers tell Global News there was an attempted take down at the rear end of the mall, when the suspect quickly drove away. Police say the suspect took a sharp turn, crashing into a tree, and into an undercover police cruiser in front of The Keg.

Police on scene said three people were taken into custody but no other details have been released.

Officers told Global News Peterborough there is no threat to the public.