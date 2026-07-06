Calgary police say DNA evidence used to charge man in large industrial theft

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Calgary police have charged a 54-year-old man who is accused of being involved in a break and enter that resulted in the theft of $255,000 worth of copper wire and industrial equipment.

Police said it happened on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, when three suspects broke into Crypto Therm Manufacturing Inc., at 7525 51 St. S.E. — a company that, according to its website, provides heating and cooling technology for the mining industry.

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The suspects fled before officers arrived.

However, investigators were eventually able to identify one of the suspects through DNA analysis.

He was arrested on June 10 in the 7600 block of 23 Street Southeast and has been charged with one count of break and enter to commit an offence.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 23.

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