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Crime

Calgary police say DNA evidence used to charge man in large industrial theft

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 6, 2026 12:37 pm
1 min read
Calgary police have charged a 54-year-old man with stealing more than a-quarter-of-a-million dollars worth of copper wire and industrial equipment during a recent break and enter. View image in full screen
Calgary police have charged a 54-year-old man with stealing more than $250,000 worth of copper wire and industrial equipment during a recent break and enter. Getty Images
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Calgary police have charged a 54-year-old man who is accused of being involved in a break and enter that resulted in the theft of $255,000 worth of copper wire and industrial equipment.

Police said it happened on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, when three suspects broke into Crypto Therm Manufacturing Inc., at 7525 51 St. S.E. — a company that, according to its website, provides heating and cooling technology for the mining industry.

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The suspects fled before officers arrived.

However, investigators were eventually able to identify one of the suspects through DNA analysis.

He was arrested on June 10 in the 7600 block of 23 Street Southeast and has been charged with one count of break and enter to commit an offence.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 23.

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Calgary police are warning vehicle owners after seeing a massive spike in reported catalytic converter thefts

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