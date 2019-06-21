Port Hope officer thrown from vehicle during pursuit of suspect in alleged stabbing: police

A Port Hope police officer suffered injuries after he was thrown from the hood of a vehicle while pursuing a suspect in an alleged stabbing on Thursday morning, police say.

The Port Hope Police Service says that around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance on Stanley Drive in the town’s east end.

When they arrived, police found a 28-year-old man with stab wounds outside a residence. He was transported to nearby Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and then later to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two suspects — a man and a woman — fled the area and a search ensued.

Staff Sgt. Katie Andrews says that around 2:40 p.m., witnesses reported the suspects were at the Giant Tiger store on Peter Street.

Andrews says an officer approached a vehicle with the male suspect inside, and the suspect allegedly accelerated the car. The officer jumped on the hood to avoid being pinned by a nearby vehicle, according to police. He travelled a short distance on Peter Street before being thrown off.

Andrews, who was at the police station at the time, said she heard a call on the scanner saying: “Officer down, unconscious, and they needed an ambulance.”

“It hits home with anybody in the community, but when it’s one of our own brothers or sisters …when that call comes out, our adrenaline is running, and it really hits home and everybody is emotional,” she said.

The officer was taken to hospital “pretty bruised up” and was released on Thursday evening, Andrews said.

The suspect vehicle crashed on Caroline Street, about 2.2 kilometres north of Giant Tiger, where officers arrested the driver, police say.

Andrews says the female suspect, who was in Giant Tiger at the time officers arrived, was found walking along Peter Street and arrested.

Police have yet to officially release the names of the accused or their charges. They are scheduled for a bail hearing in Cobourg on Friday.

Police are also appealing to the public to identify the individual who used the injured officer’s radio to call for help.

-More to come.