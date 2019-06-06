Port Hope air cadet captain facing sex-related charges: police

A part-time member of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets in Port Hope is facing sex-related charges following a police investigation.

On Thursday, Port Hope police said they launched an investigation on May 29 following a complaint about an alleged relationship between the accused and a woman who police say is “associated with” the RCAC 718 Yukon Squadron based in Port Hope.

READ MORE: RMC cadet facing 3 counts of sexual assault, 2 counts of assault

It was alleged that the man and woman were spending time together outside of regular air cadet activities.

Police say the investigation led to the arrest of the part-time captain on Tuesday. The organization’s website lists him having been a member since 2011.

Michael Pellerin-Huffman, 30, of Port Hope, is charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

READ MORE: 3 N.S. cadets receive commendation for rescuing woman, dog who had fallen through ice

He is scheduled for a court appearance in Cobourg in July. A date was not provided.

Police say no other details will be released in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

In an email to Global News Peterborough, Dept. police chief Darren Strongman stated no further information will be released as the matter is now before the courts.