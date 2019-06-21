2 police cruisers damaged in pursuit of stolen car in City of Kawartha Lakes: police

Two City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service vehicles were damaged during the pursuit of a reportedly stolen vehicle in Lindsay on Wednesday night.

Police say that around 11 p.m., an officer in a cruiser patrolling Lindsay Street South spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The officer reportedly followed the vehicle onto Mill Street and attempted to stop it by activating the police cruiser’s emergency equipment.

Police allege the driver made “numerous attempts” to evade the officer until the vehicle was stopped in a Lindsay Street South parking lot. Two police vehicles were damaged while attempting to stop the car, police say, adding that two people inside the vehicle were arrested.

Michael Thomas, 24, of no fixed address in Toronto, and Zoe Azzopardi, 29, of Lindsay, have been charged with flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Both were remanded into custody after a bail hearing in Lindsay court on Thursday, police said.