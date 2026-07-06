Police watchdog seeks witnesses in fatal Montreal shooting of officer, civilian

Quebec’s police watchdog is looking for witnesses as it investigates the shooting two weeks ago in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges bureau that left three people dead, including a civilian and a police officer.
The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is setting up a command post at the corner of Courtrai Avenue and Décarie Boulevard between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.
Get daily National news
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information, to come forward.
The BEI is conducting an independent investigation into what Côte-des-Neiges Mayor Stéphanie Valenzuela described as a “nightmare.”
Montreal police officers responded to a call reporting an armed person in front of a hotel on June 22. In an exchange of gunfire, Montreal police officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane and civilian Michel Mizrahi were killed.
The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Seth Scott Hatfield from Lethbridge, Alta., was also killed.
The BEI is mandated to fully investigate the facts surrounding police interventions that lead to the injury or death of a person.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.