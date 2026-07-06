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Crime

Police watchdog seeks witnesses in fatal Montreal shooting of officer, civilian

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted July 6, 2026 10:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More details emerge about alleged Montreal shooter'
More details emerge about alleged Montreal shooter
WATCH: More details emerge about alleged Montreal shooter – Jun 24, 2026
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Quebec’s police watchdog is looking for witnesses as it investigates the shooting two weeks ago in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges bureau that left three people dead, including a civilian and a police officer.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) is setting up a command post at the corner of Courtrai Avenue and Décarie Boulevard between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

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Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information, to come forward.

The BEI is conducting an independent investigation into what Côte-des-Neiges Mayor Stéphanie Valenzuela described as a “nightmare.”

Montreal police officers responded to a call reporting an armed person in front of a hotel on June 22. In an exchange of gunfire, Montreal police officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane and civilian Michel Mizrahi were killed.

The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Seth Scott Hatfield from Lethbridge, Alta., was also killed.

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The BEI is mandated to fully investigate the facts surrounding police interventions that lead to the injury or death of a person.

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