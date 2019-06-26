Canada
June 26, 2019 10:31 am
Updated: June 26, 2019 10:32 am

Woman dead after being struck by truck in downtown Toronto

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a pedestrian has died after she was struck by a flatbed truck in downtown Toronto Wednesday morning.

Emergency services responded to a call in the area of Victoria Street and Queen Street East, just west of Yonge Street shortly after 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Boy riding bicycle hit by pickup truck seriously injured north of the Junction: police

Police said the woman died on scene.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Queen Street East
Toronto Pedestrian Fatal
Toronto Police
Victoria Street
Yonge Street

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.