Woman dead after being struck by truck in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say a pedestrian has died after she was struck by a flatbed truck in downtown Toronto Wednesday morning.

Emergency services responded to a call in the area of Victoria Street and Queen Street East, just west of Yonge Street shortly after 9 a.m.

Police said the woman died on scene.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.

– closures: Queen St from Yonge to Victoria, Northbound from Richmond, westbound Queen from Bond

– female has been pronounced deceased#GO1184910 @TPS51Div ^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 26, 2019