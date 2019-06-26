Woman dead after being struck by truck in downtown Toronto
Toronto police say a pedestrian has died after she was struck by a flatbed truck in downtown Toronto Wednesday morning.
Emergency services responded to a call in the area of Victoria Street and Queen Street East, just west of Yonge Street shortly after 9 a.m.
Police said the woman died on scene.
The intersection is closed as police investigate.
