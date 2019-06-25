Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle north of the Junction: police

Toronto police say a child has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle north of the city’s Junction neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they received a call shortly after 4 p.m. for reports of a collision at Northland Avenue and Weston Road.

A police spokesperson told Global News that once authorities arrived on scene, they transported an 11-year-old boy to a hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Woman, child in critical condition after being struck in Mississauga

Toronto paramedics said the boy was in non-life-threatening condition.

Images from the scene show a black pickup truck near a crosswalk at the intersection with what appears to be a damaged bicycle underneath the front of the vehicle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. There is no word on what charges, if any, they are facing.

WATCH: (June 21, 2019) Child in life-threatening condition after falling from balcony: Toronto police