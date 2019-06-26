5 people temporarily displaced from Moncton home due to pepper spray
Five people have been temporarily displaced from a home in Moncton, N.B., after a can of pepper spray was discharged in the residence on Tuesday.
The Moncton Fire Department was called to a bungalow on Argyle Street on Tuesday evening where they tested the air quality due to the pepper spray, the Canadian Red Cross said.
READ MORE: Health centre in Shediac temporarily closed after car crashes into building
The fire department recommended the house be vacated for at least a day until the air quality improved.
Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have since arranged emergency lodging and food for the four adults and one child.
WATCH: Moncton fire services warn about danger of space heaters
No injuries were reported in the incident.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.