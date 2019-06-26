Canada
June 26, 2019 5:46 am
Updated: June 26, 2019 5:47 am

5 people temporarily displaced from Moncton home due to pepper spray

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

File - Members of the Moncton Fire Department stand outside a fire on the morning of Dec. 15, 2017

Courtesy of Wade Perry
Five people have been temporarily displaced from a home in Moncton, N.B., after a can of pepper spray was discharged in the residence on Tuesday.

The Moncton Fire Department was called to a bungalow on Argyle Street on Tuesday evening where they tested the air quality due to the pepper spray, the Canadian Red Cross said.

The fire department recommended the house be vacated for at least a day until the air quality improved.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have since arranged emergency lodging and food for the four adults and one child.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

