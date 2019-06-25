Health centre in Shediac temporarily closed after car crashes into building
A medical centre in eastern New Brunswick is closed until further notice after a car crashed into the building Monday night.
The Vitalite Health Network says a car crashed into the Shediac Regional Medical Centre, shattering the waiting room window.
In a statement, the health authority says there were three people in the vehicle, but no one was hurt.
It says the building will be assessed for structural damage.
The medical centre provides primary health care to Shediac and neighbouring communities.
