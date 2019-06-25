Canada
June 25, 2019 1:18 pm

Health centre in Shediac temporarily closed after car crashes into building

By Staff The Canadian Press

Shediac Regional Medical Centre

Google Maps
A A

A medical centre in eastern New Brunswick is closed until further notice after a car crashed into the building Monday night.

The Vitalite Health Network says a car crashed into the Shediac Regional Medical Centre, shattering the waiting room window.

READ MORE: Moncton hospitals operating over 100 per cent capacity

In a statement, the health authority says there were three people in the vehicle, but no one was hurt.

It says the building will be assessed for structural damage.

The medical centre provides primary health care to Shediac and neighbouring communities.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Collision
Crash
health authority
Health Care
New Brunswick
property damages
Shediac
Shediac Regional Medical Centre
Vitalite Health Network

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.