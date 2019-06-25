Man, 49, left with life-altering injuries after car crash in Bracebridge: OPP

A 49-year-old man from Caledon is facing life-altering injuries after crashing into a tree on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge on Saturday night, OPP say.

The driver became trapped in the vehicle after the crash, police say, and Bracebridge firefighters were able to rescue him.

The man was transported to a local hospital and subsequently airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries, officers add.

Manitoba Street in that area was closed for several hours as the cause of the crash was investigated, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

