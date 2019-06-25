2 with minor injuries after plane crash in Muskoka Lakes: OPP
Two people have minor injuries after a pontoon-style aircraft crashed into trees in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., on Sunday afternoon, police say.
At 3:20 p.m., OPP say police received reports of a plane crashing on Tobin Island on Lake Rosseau.
It was determined that the plane experienced a mechanical malfunction, police say, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.
There were two occupants in the aircraft, according to police.
