June 25, 2019 1:44 pm

2 with minor injuries after plane crash in Muskoka Lakes: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Two are facing minor injuries after a plane crash in Muskoka Lakes, Ont.

Nick Westoll / Global News File
Two people have minor injuries after a pontoon-style aircraft crashed into trees in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., on Sunday afternoon, police say.

At 3:20 p.m., OPP say police received reports of a plane crashing on Tobin Island on Lake Rosseau.

It was determined that the plane experienced a mechanical malfunction, police say, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

There were two occupants in the aircraft, according to police.

