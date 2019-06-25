Police search for suspect after 2 armed robberies reported in Barrie

Police are searching for a suspect in connection to two recent armed robberies that reportedly took place in Barrie during the early hours of Monday and the early hours of June 17, officers say.

According to police, the most recent robbery took place at the Circle K at 420 Leacock Dr. at about 2 a.m., police say, while the robbery on June 17 took place at the Ultramar gas station at 375 Mapleview Dr. around the same time.

In both incidents, the suspect entered the business, walked to the counter and displayed a weapon, police say.

According to police, the suspect demanded cash, obtained the cash and fled the scene on foot.

Both employees in the Circle K and Ultramar were not physically injured as a result of the incidents, police say.

The suspect is described to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, about five-foot-eight to six-feet tall, with a medium build, police say.

According to officers, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a logo on the front left with light-coloured piping and a logo on the back bottom right, with a dark grey shirt underneath, a black bandana covering his face and green running shoes.

During the first incident, police say the suspect was wearing black track pants and grey gardening gloves with black palms.

In the second occurrence, the suspect is believed to be wearing the same pants turned inside out and yellow gardening gloves with black palms.

Anyone with information can contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.