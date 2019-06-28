Entertainment
Live in the Okanagan, catch these great shows happening this week

Welcome to your master list of great live shows that you can catch here in the Okanagan.

As the weather warms up, so do the line-ups that feature local talent as well as out of towners that we will make sure you don’t miss.

Each Friday be sure to come to us to plan your week around these great shows.

Need a little more info? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Kelowna

Friday, June 28

Lucy Blu & The Blue Boys at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

  • Scheduled from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.
  • Tickets are available at $10 available at Eventbrite

Lucky Monkey at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. until 1 a.m.
  • Tickets are available at the door

Open Mic at Rotary Centre for the Arts

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
  • Tickets are by donation

Rumble 100 at O’Flannigan’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.
  • Tickets are available at the door

Heartwood at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

  • Scheduled 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

TGC at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub 

  • Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
  • Tickets are available at the door

Saturday, June 29

Floyd Meets Brown and SweetBeast at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. until 12 p.m.
  • Tickets are available at the door

Singer-Songwriter Saturday at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

  • Scheduled  8 p.m. until 11 p.m.
  • Admission is free

LAPS + Chris Hauer at Milkcrate Records

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Tickets are available at the door

Rumble 100 at O’Flannigan’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.
  • Tickets are available at the door

Jon Bos at the Hotel Eldorado 

  • Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Jenny and The Dicks with Kitty and The Rooster at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. until 1 a.m.
  • Tickets are available at the door

Sunday, June 30

DJ Invizible at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.
  • Tickets are $10 available at Eventbrite

Kentucky Eileen at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

  • Scheduled  8 p.m. until 11 p.m.
  • Tickets are $10 available at Eventbrite 

The Corps, SoundCity Hooligans and Shockload at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub 

  • Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
  • Tickets are available at the door

Jeff Piatelli at The Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Monday, July 1

Aaron Loewen at The Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Devon Coyote Trio at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.
  • Tickets are available at the door

Jam Night at Munnin’s Post 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2

That Dog Was A Band Now at Milkcrate Records

  • Scheduled from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Tickets are available at the door

Striker, Lost Nebula, ArkenFire at Munnin’s Post

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets are available at the door

Thursday, July 4

Tricia at the Rotary Centre for the Arts

  • Scheduled 7:15 p.m. until 8:15 p.m.
  • Tickets are by donation

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled from 9:15 p.m. until 12 a.m.
  • Tickets are available at the door

Vernon

Friday, June 28

Shawn Lightfoot Band at the DND Military Field

Redfish at DND Military Field

The Young’Uns at DND Military Field

The Dragstrip Devils and The Stag Reels at Record City 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

The Rowdy Spurs at The Green Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Florida Man at The Longhorn Pub 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Saturday, June 29

Dirt Road Kings at DND Military Field 

The Washboard Union at DND Military Field 

Bad Moon Riders at DND Military Field 

Linus at DND Military Field 

Under the Rocks with Chloe Davidson  at Record City 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Opera: Maria Chapdelaine at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society 

Sunday, June 30

Simply Queen at DND Military Field 

Hysteria of Def Leppard at DND Military Field 

The Feels at DND Military Field 

Hard Charger, Chairman and DTF at Record City 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets are available at the door

Wednesday, July 3

Jam Night at The Kal 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.
  • Admission is free

Thursday, July 4

6 Shades of Grey at Greater Vernon Museum & Archives 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Armstrong 

Friday, June 28

Mace at Armstrong Spallumcheen Memorial Park 

 

Peachland 

Saturday, June 29

October Poppy at the Peachland Art Gallery 

Scheduled 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Tickets available at www.sidedooraccess.com

 

Summerland 

Friday, June 28

Niki Martinus at Dirty Laundry Vineyard 

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30 

Moni and Dale at Back Door Winery 

Scheduled 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets available at www.exploretock.com

Thursday, July 4 

Danica D and Jonny Nitro at Okanagan Crush Pad 

 

Penticton

 

Friday, June 28

The Kwerks at The Dream Cafe 

The Blueshounds at The Penticton Ribfest 

  • Scheduled 4:30 p.m. until 6:10 p.m.
  • At 88 Lakeshore Drive

Timbre Wolves at the Penticton Yacht Club 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
  • Admission is free

Bird City and Hot Ticket at Mile Zero Wine Bar 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Rob’n Walker at Mile Zero Wine Bar

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Raincity at The Dream Cafe 

Sugar Punch at the Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro

  • Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Monday, July 1

Roland Allen Trio at Penticton Ribfest

  • Scheduled 7:40 p.m. until 10 p.m.
  • At 88 Lakeshore Drive

Vagabond at Penticton Ribfest 

  • Scheduled 2:20 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
  • At 88 Lakeshore Drive

Wednesday, July 3

Tonye Aganaba at The Dream Cafe 

Thursday, July 4

Daughter of the Moon at The Dream Cafe 

Fairly Feral at Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro 

  • Scheduled from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

 

Osoyoos 

Friday, June 28

Spirit Beach Cantina at Nk’Mip RV Park 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Organic Humans at The Royal Canadian Legion 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11:55 p.m.

Monday, July 1

Revel Luv at Osoyoos Public Beach 

  • Scheduled 7:25 p.m. until 8:25 p.m.

 

