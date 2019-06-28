Live in the Okanagan, catch these great shows happening this week

Welcome to your master list of great live shows that you can catch here in the Okanagan.

As the weather warms up, so do the line-ups that feature local talent as well as out of towners that we will make sure you don’t miss.

Each Friday be sure to come to us to plan your week around these great shows.

Need a little more info? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

READ MORE: Blues master moves to the Okanagan, inspiring a new generation of boogie-woogie musicians

Kelowna

Friday, June 28

Lucy Blu & The Blue Boys at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Tickets are available at $10 available at Eventbrite

Lucky Monkey at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Tickets are available at the door

Open Mic at Rotary Centre for the Arts

Scheduled 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Tickets are by donation

Rumble 100 at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.

Tickets are available at the door

Heartwood at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

Scheduled 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

TGC at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door

Saturday, June 29

Floyd Meets Brown and SweetBeast at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. until 12 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door

Singer-Songwriter Saturday at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Admission is free

LAPS + Chris Hauer at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door

Rumble 100 at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.

Tickets are available at the door

Jon Bos at the Hotel Eldorado

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Jenny and The Dicks with Kitty and The Rooster at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Tickets are available at the door

Sunday, June 30

DJ Invizible at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Tickets are $10 available at Eventbrite

Kentucky Eileen at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Tickets are $10 available at Eventbrite

The Corps, SoundCity Hooligans and Shockload at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door

Jeff Piatelli at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Monday, July 1

Aaron Loewen at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Devon Coyote Trio at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Tickets are available at the door

Jam Night at Munnin’s Post

Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2

That Dog Was A Band Now at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door

Striker, Lost Nebula, ArkenFire at Munnin’s Post

Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door

Thursday, July 4

Tricia at the Rotary Centre for the Arts

Scheduled 7:15 p.m. until 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are by donation

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator

Scheduled from 9:15 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Tickets are available at the door

READ MORE: An upcoming highly anticipated rock concert in Kelowna is made up entirely of student musicians

Vernon

Friday, June 28

Shawn Lightfoot Band at the DND Military Field

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.

Tickets available at www.universe.com

Redfish at DND Military Field

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Tickets available at www.universe.com

The Young’Uns at DND Military Field

Scheduled 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Tickets available at www.universe.com

The Dragstrip Devils and The Stag Reels at Record City

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Rowdy Spurs at The Green Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Florida Man at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Saturday, June 29

Dirt Road Kings at DND Military Field

Scheduled 8 p.m. until 8:45 p.m.

Tickets available at www.universe.com

The Washboard Union at DND Military Field

Scheduled 10:45 p.m. until 12:15 p.m.

Tickets available at www.universe.com

Bad Moon Riders at DND Military Field

Scheduled 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Tickets available at www.universe.com

Linus at DND Military Field

Scheduled 7 p.m. until 7:45 p.m.

Tickets available at www.universe.com

Under the Rocks with Chloe Davidson at Record City

Scheduled 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Opera: Maria Chapdelaine at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society

Scheduled 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Tickets available at www.vernonproms.ca

Sunday, June 30

Simply Queen at DND Military Field

Scheduled 11 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

Tickets available at www.universe.com

Hysteria of Def Leppard at DND Military Field

Scheduled 9 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Tickets available at www.universe.com

The Feels at DND Military Field

Scheduled 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Tickets available at www.universe.com

Hard Charger, Chairman and DTF at Record City

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door

Wednesday, July 3

Jam Night at The Kal

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Admission is free

Thursday, July 4

6 Shades of Grey at Greater Vernon Museum & Archives

Scheduled 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Armstrong

Friday, June 28

Mace at Armstrong Spallumcheen Memorial Park

Peachland

Saturday, June 29

October Poppy at the Peachland Art Gallery

Scheduled 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Tickets available at www.sidedooraccess.com

Summerland

Friday, June 28

Niki Martinus at Dirty Laundry Vineyard

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Moni and Dale at Back Door Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Tickets available at www.exploretock.com

Thursday, July 4

Danica D and Jonny Nitro at Okanagan Crush Pad

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Tickets available at www.okanagancrushpad.com

Penticton

Friday, June 28

The Kwerks at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Tickets available at www.thedreamcafe.ca

The Blueshounds at The Penticton Ribfest

Scheduled 4:30 p.m. until 6:10 p.m.

At 88 Lakeshore Drive

Timbre Wolves at the Penticton Yacht Club

Scheduled 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Admission is free

Bird City and Hot Ticket at Mile Zero Wine Bar

Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Rob’n Walker at Mile Zero Wine Bar

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Raincity at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Tickets available at www.thedreamcafe.ca

Sugar Punch at the Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro

Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Monday, July 1

Roland Allen Trio at Penticton Ribfest

Scheduled 7:40 p.m. until 10 p.m.

At 88 Lakeshore Drive

Vagabond at Penticton Ribfest

Scheduled 2:20 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

At 88 Lakeshore Drive

Wednesday, July 3

Tonye Aganaba at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Tickets available at www.thedreamcafe.ca

Thursday, July 4

Daughter of the Moon at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Tickets available at www.thedreamcafe.ca

Fairly Feral at Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro

Scheduled from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Osoyoos

Friday, June 28

Spirit Beach Cantina at Nk’Mip RV Park

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Organic Humans at The Royal Canadian Legion

Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11:55 p.m.

Monday, July 1

Revel Luv at Osoyoos Public Beach

Scheduled 7:25 p.m. until 8:25 p.m.