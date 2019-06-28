Live in the Okanagan, catch these great shows happening this week
Kelowna
Friday, June 28
Lucy Blu & The Blue Boys at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.
- Tickets are available at $10 available at Eventbrite
Lucky Monkey at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. until 1 a.m.
- Tickets are available at the door
Open Mic at Rotary Centre for the Arts
- Scheduled 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- Tickets are by donation
Rumble 100 at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.
- Tickets are available at the door
Heartwood at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Scheduled 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
TGC at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
- Tickets are available at the door
Saturday, June 29
Floyd Meets Brown and SweetBeast at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. until 12 p.m.
- Tickets are available at the door
Singer-Songwriter Saturday at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.
- Admission is free
LAPS + Chris Hauer at Milkcrate Records
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- Tickets are available at the door
Rumble 100 at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.
- Tickets are available at the door
Jon Bos at the Hotel Eldorado
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Jenny and The Dicks with Kitty and The Rooster at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. until 1 a.m.
- Tickets are available at the door
Sunday, June 30
DJ Invizible at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.
- Tickets are $10 available at Eventbrite
Kentucky Eileen at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.
- Tickets are $10 available at Eventbrite
The Corps, SoundCity Hooligans and Shockload at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
- Tickets are available at the door
Jeff Piatelli at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Monday, July 1
Aaron Loewen at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Devon Coyote Trio at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.
- Tickets are available at the door
Jam Night at Munnin’s Post
- Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Tuesday, July 2
That Dog Was A Band Now at Milkcrate Records
- Scheduled from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- Tickets are available at the door
Striker, Lost Nebula, ArkenFire at Munnin’s Post
- Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.
- Tickets are available at the door
Thursday, July 4
Tricia at the Rotary Centre for the Arts
- Scheduled 7:15 p.m. until 8:15 p.m.
- Tickets are by donation
Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled from 9:15 p.m. until 12 a.m.
- Tickets are available at the door
Vernon
Friday, June 28
Shawn Lightfoot Band at the DND Military Field
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.
- Tickets available at www.universe.com
Redfish at DND Military Field
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at www.universe.com
The Young’Uns at DND Military Field
- Scheduled 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at www.universe.com
The Dragstrip Devils and The Stag Reels at Record City
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
The Rowdy Spurs at The Green Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Florida Man at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Saturday, June 29
Dirt Road Kings at DND Military Field
- Scheduled 8 p.m. until 8:45 p.m.
- Tickets available at www.universe.com
The Washboard Union at DND Military Field
- Scheduled 10:45 p.m. until 12:15 p.m.
- Tickets available at www.universe.com
Bad Moon Riders at DND Military Field
- Scheduled 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at www.universe.com
Linus at DND Military Field
- Scheduled 7 p.m. until 7:45 p.m.
- Tickets available at www.universe.com
Under the Rocks with Chloe Davidson at Record City
- Scheduled 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Opera: Maria Chapdelaine at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society
- Scheduled 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at www.vernonproms.ca
Sunday, June 30
Simply Queen at DND Military Field
- Scheduled 11 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at www.universe.com
Hysteria of Def Leppard at DND Military Field
- Scheduled 9 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at www.universe.com
The Feels at DND Military Field
- Scheduled 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at www.universe.com
Hard Charger, Chairman and DTF at Record City
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.
- Tickets are available at the door
Wednesday, July 3
Jam Night at The Kal
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.
- Admission is free
Thursday, July 4
6 Shades of Grey at Greater Vernon Museum & Archives
- Scheduled 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Armstrong
Friday, June 28
Mace at Armstrong Spallumcheen Memorial Park
- Scheduled 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- Accepting non-perishable food items for the Armstrong Food Bank as the admission
Peachland
Saturday, June 29
October Poppy at the Peachland Art Gallery
Scheduled 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Tickets available at www.sidedooraccess.com
Summerland
Friday, June 28
Niki Martinus at Dirty Laundry Vineyard
Scheduled 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 30
Moni and Dale at Back Door Winery
Scheduled 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Tickets available at www.exploretock.com
Thursday, July 4
Danica D and Jonny Nitro at Okanagan Crush Pad
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- Tickets available at www.okanagancrushpad.com
Penticton
Friday, June 28
The Kwerks at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at www.thedreamcafe.ca
The Blueshounds at The Penticton Ribfest
- Scheduled 4:30 p.m. until 6:10 p.m.
- At 88 Lakeshore Drive
Timbre Wolves at the Penticton Yacht Club
- Scheduled 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- Admission is free
Bird City and Hot Ticket at Mile Zero Wine Bar
- Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
Rob’n Walker at Mile Zero Wine Bar
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Raincity at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at www.thedreamcafe.ca
Sugar Punch at the Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro
- Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
Monday, July 1
Roland Allen Trio at Penticton Ribfest
- Scheduled 7:40 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- At 88 Lakeshore Drive
Vagabond at Penticton Ribfest
- Scheduled 2:20 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- At 88 Lakeshore Drive
Wednesday, July 3
Tonye Aganaba at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at www.thedreamcafe.ca
Thursday, July 4
Daughter of the Moon at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at www.thedreamcafe.ca
Fairly Feral at Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro
- Scheduled from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Osoyoos
Friday, June 28
Spirit Beach Cantina at Nk’Mip RV Park
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.
Organic Humans at The Royal Canadian Legion
- Scheduled 8 p.m. until 11:55 p.m.
Monday, July 1
Revel Luv at Osoyoos Public Beach
- Scheduled 7:25 p.m. until 8:25 p.m.
