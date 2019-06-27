Canada
June 27, 2019 5:01 pm
Updated: June 27, 2019 5:07 pm

Giddy up Calgary: Country music exhibit to feature k.d. lang, Shania Twain outfits

By Staff The Canadian Press

The National Music Centre launches a new temporary exhibit paying tribute to Canada's contributions to country music, in Calgary in this undated handout photo.

The Canadian Press
A A

Everything’s coming up rhinestones in Calgary as a new exhibit opening Friday pays tribute to Canada’s flamboyant country music history.

Outfits worn by k.d. lang, Shania Twain and country pioneer Hank Snow will be part of the National Music Centre’s “Homegrown Country” showcase, which throws open its doors ahead of the Calgary Stampede.

READ MORE: 2019 Calgary Stampede honorary parade marshal pays tribute to WWI

Among the memorabilia on display is Snow’s vintage “Nudie suit,” a rhinestone-emblazoned outfit decorated with roses and designed by influential American tailor Nudie Cohn.

There’s also one of lang’s quirkiest looks, a dress adorned with felt cut-outs and miniature farm animals, created by the singer and her mother.

She wore it on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and on the “Jim Henson Hour” in 1989.

k.d. lang performing.

And Twain’s halter top from her first stadium tour in 1998 will also be part of the collection.

Shania Twain performing at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Oct. 14, 2018.

CP Images Archive

READ MORE: How to save money at the 2019 Calgary Stampede

Other items include honky-tonk singer Dick Damron’s banjo, country star Lucille Starr’s stage outfit, and Gordie Tapp’s overalls from the variety TV series “Hee Haw.”

Visitors can also saunter into a full-sized barn where videos of Calgary musicians the Polyjesters and Terra Hazelton will coach them on a traditional “barn dance.”

The exhibit at the NMC, which is part of Studio Bell in downtown Calgary, runs until Jan. 6, 2020.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Calgary Stampede
Country Music Calgary
K.D. Lang Exhibit Calgary
National
National Music Centre
National Music Centre Calgary
National Music Centre Country Exhibit
Shania Twain Calgary Exhibit

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.