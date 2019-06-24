Halifax man to bike across the Maritimes to raise funds in honour of Becca Schofield

A young Halifax man is setting out this summer to bike across the Maritimes in honour of Becca Schofield and to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Atlantic in Halifax.

“It’s a big, big treck,” said Jason Thorpe, who will be biking 1,700 kilometres across all three Maritime provinces starting on August 18.

He hopes to raise $20,000 for the facility, which provides a place to stay for families of children undergoing medical treatment at the IWK Children’s Hospital.

At nine years old, when most kids are out having fun on a bicycle, Thorpe was fighting leukemia.

Originally from Quispamsis, N.B., Thorpe said he spent months undergoing treatments at the IWK.

“Mom or Dad, one stayed with me on alternating nights and one stayed with my sister at the Ronald McDonald House when we were going through that time of my life,” he said.

Thorpe said his inspiration comes from Becca Schofield of Riverview, N.B. The teen’s kindness movement using the #Beccatoldmeto spread worldwide.

Schofield passed away in February 2018, and now Thorpe said he is raising money for the house that served as a home to both of them.

Schofield’s mother, Anne, said the family often stayed at the house while Becca was in treatment.

“It gave us a place to stay that felt like a second home. The volunteers there were wonderful.”

She said Becca would be proud of Thorpe’s kind gesture and that her kindness movement lives on.

“The fact that he wants to give back is so wonderful, and then he is inspired by Becca and he wants to do it in her name to me is very heartwarming,” said Anne.

Thorpe says when he inevitably feels tired and overwhelmed he will look down at his #Beccatoldmeto bracelet for inspiration.

“There is going to be a lot of memories and flashbacks to help push me through and Becca will be one of them.”

All funds raised through the tour will directly support ongoing programming and operational expenses at Ronald McDonald House Atlantic.