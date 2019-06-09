Park named after Rebecca Schofield almost complete

The majority of the construction work involved in the Rebecca Schofield All World Super Play Park in Riverview, N.B., is complete.

The rebuilding of the park, in honour of the late teenager who inspired the global #BeccaToldMeTo campaign, began Tuesday.

It is being built entirely by volunteers, who had to make an extra push on Sunday.

“Rebecca’s favourite things that she would read about for the #BeccaToldMeTo’s were moments when people gave of themselves to do something special, because nobody else can do that — you have to do that,” says Darren Schofield, Rebecca’s father. “That’s what these volunteers have done.”

The structural work of the legacy project at Frank L. Bowser Elementary School is complete, but finishing touches are required Monday before landscaping can begin.

There were many calls for volunteers, but a core group put in full days for the entire week.

Garney Wiseman was one of those people who showed up every day, logging about 14 hours each day.

“To watch the reaction of (Rebecca’s) parents… keeps us all here, because her parents are so appreciative of what this community (is) doing,” he says. “Becca left an unbelievable legacy.”

Even some of the younger volunteers, like Levi Gray, 11, were inspired by Becca’s story and wanted to make a difference.

“She encouraged people to do good deeds,” he says.

Angela Rollo and her husband, Sean, who is the project manager, have been starting at about 6:30 a.m. and working until about 10 p.m. each day.

“It’s fun,” she says. “It feels as though you’re part of something that’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance. I don’t want to miss a moment of it. I’m dead tired, but I don’t want to miss a single moment.”

Both of Rebecca’s parents say the park was a huge part of their daughter’s life growing up.

“She didn’t live long enough to have a whole lot of lifetime memories, and some of her best memories in her life were at the old park,” says Darren. “It was very emotional to say goodbye to the old park.”

As for the rebuild, a time capsule is being buried to make sure Becca’s story is never forgotten.

“Every class in the school has done a project and it’s included in the time capsule,” says Anne Schofield, Becca’s mother. “I’ve put in a couple things with the Becca Told Me To hashtag in it, and there’s a nice letter explaining what the park is, and what it means to the community and why it’s being built.”

If all goes well Monday and with the landscaping and turfing, Anne says they’re still hoping for a grand opening June 17.