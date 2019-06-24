Entertainment
June 24, 2019 1:07 pm

Opera star Measha Brueggergosman recovering from double bypass surgery

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canadian Opera singer Measha Brueggergosman arrives at CBC's Toronto studios for the recording of the 'Canada for Haiti' benefit show on January 22, 2010.

The Canadian Press/Chris Young
Canadian opera star Measha Brueggergosman is recovering from heart surgery, and thanking fans for their support.

The Fredericton-born, Nova Scotia-based singer said on Facebook that she received the double bypass surgery at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

The surgery comes 10 years after undergoing a similar procedure.

Brueggergosman, who turns 42 this month, underwent successful open-heart surgery in June 2009 to repair a dissection in her aorta.

The singer wrote that the latest procedure left her heart better than she “could have ever hoped or prayed for.”

She said her appetite for life is stronger than ever, and can’t wait to put her super heart to good use.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

