Habitat for Humanity builds homes for five Winnipeg families

Five families have brand new places to call home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

“Construction has ended, but our journeys have just begun,” said Meryln Laudato after receiving the keys to her new four-plex on Logan Avenue on Friday.

Four families will be moving into the four-plex, while a fifth family will move into a detached home also located on Logan Avenue.

It marks Habitat for Humanity Manitoba’s first-ever ‘net-zero’ build.

The solar-power homes will generate at least as much energy as they use.

The Buhewla family came to Canada in 2013 after spending three years in a Sudan refugee camp.

They received the keys to their new home Friday morning.

“I didn’t imagine that I could stay here in Manitoba, I had an idea to move and fly away. As of right now, I have a new home, and I’m a Manitoban,” says Theogene Buhewla, a father of four.

The other families immigrated to Manitoba from Congo, Eritrea, Philippines and Sudan.

“The hardship that they had to endure even just to come to Canada and become Canadian citizens, it’s what most Canadians won’t ever experience. They give us hope,” says Habitat for Humanity Manitoba’s Michelle Pereira.

