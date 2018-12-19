‘I’m so grateful’: Habitat for Humanity builds house for Winnipeg family
University of Manitoba Health Sciences students have built their fourth home in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.
The keys of the brand new, two-level home on Flora Avenue were handed over to owners Craig and Leanne Beaulieu.
The Beaulieus, along with their four children, have been driving past their home-to-be for over a year. With the keys in their possession, they are both first-time homeowners.
“First-time homeowners” is a phrase Craig Beaulieu is still getting used to.
“I can’t really explain it, I’m so grateful for this,” Craig said. “It’s been a long time coming. With Habitat I had a goal to own a home, and within five to 10 years they sped this up so much,.”
Craig and Leanne also played a huge role in building the home, putting in 500 hours of work between the two of them.
They plan to move in this Friday, just in time for Christmas.
