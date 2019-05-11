Winnipeggers race around Wolseley in support of Habitat for Humanity

Some Winnipeggers were out in the Wolseley area, trying to solve clues for Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Amazing Race’.

The ‘Amazing Race’ saw groups of two to four competitors run around Wolseley, solving riddles and racing against the clock to be the first team to solve all the clues.

The race supports buying tools, supplies and any other materials needed for building homes in Winnipeg, and some familiar Global News faces took part in the challenge.

One hundred per cent of the money raised from the challenge will go to building supplies for future home builds in the community.

Organizers, meanwhile, say these programs allow for affordable housing to grow in Winnipeg.

“At Habitat for Humanity, we build homes for families in need of affordable housing and so these families wouldn’t be able to get into a house without our help,” said Susan Buffy with Habitat for Humanity.

“So they enter the program put in some sweat-equity hours, so it’s a real partnership.”

All those who participated in the race raised at least $400 towards the organization’s efforts.

